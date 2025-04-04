- The City of San Francisco last week canceled $14.4 million in grants that were previously awarded under the Dream Keepers initiative. The initiative, launched by Mayor London Breed in 2021, gave annual grants to organizations like the Chinese Culture Foundation, the Transgender District, and the African American Shakespeare Company. [KQED]
- United Airlines announced that it is adding non-stop routes out of SFO to Bangkok, Ho Chi Hihn City, and Adelaine, Australia. The new routes are part of the airline's $2.6 billion expansion of its terminal at SFO, construction for which is already underway. [NBC Bay Area]
- There was a 3.1M earthquake this morning at 8:37 am on the Concord-Green Valley Fault, centered eight miles north of Pittsburg. [KRON4]
- SF Mayor Daniel Lurie has rebranded a plan for upzoning along major corridors in the Sunset, Richmond, and Marina districts "family zoning," with a proposal to allow 65- to 85-foot height limits for new construction. [Chronicle]
- The death toll in the Los Angeles wildfires just rose to 30 after new remains were discovered. [New York Times]
- Any new American owner of TikTok stands to inherit 1,500 lawsuits related to safety and privacy. [Bay Area News Group]
- One thing that's sure to get more expensive under the Trump tariffs: sushi. [KTVU]
Photo: Jeremy Huang