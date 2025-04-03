A first-of-its-kind music festival is taking over the same pier that Portola happens on this Pride Weekend, giving fans a new place to celebrate Pride Saturday.

It's called SoSF, it's happening June 28, and organizers Non Plus Ultra, XOXO, and The Midway announced it today. The headliners are Kehlani, Kim Petras, and Tinashe, with Heidi Montag signed on as well — and it seems like more acts are likely to be added.

The event is happening on Pier 80, where the Portola Festival happens in September, so it seems like there will likely be indoor and outdoor elements. The flyer promises a silent disco from Electroluxx, a performance by the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, and a drag show from Reparations — the all-Black drag show on the second Saturday of the month at Oasis. The DJs of Fake and Gay, including Adam Kraft, are part of the festival as well.

"SoSF is meant to honor our city’s continued commitment to its people’s inclusive values, love and progressing the culture forward," the organizers say in an announcement. "San Francisco's embrace of LGBTQ+ culture dates back to the Gold Rush and by the mid-20th century, this city became a beacon of hope for queer servicemen dishonorably discharged and abandoned at its piers after WWII. Rather than succumb to adversity, these resilient individuals built a community and laid the foundation for today's vibrant queer culture that we may freely celebrate."

And, they add, "because Pride is about more than just the party, a portion of proceeds will support the LYRIC Center for LGBTQ+ Youth, investing in the next generation of changemakers."

Doors open at 2 pm on the day that was traditionally Pink Saturday, but in recent years has not had a defining event. Dyke March, which typically takes place around 6 pm on the Saturday of Pride Weekend, took place only in renegade form last year after organizers officially called it off, and it's not clear if it will take shape this year.

SoSF tickets go on sale Thursday, April 10, and a presale is happening starting April 9 at 10 am — you can register for that here. Ticket pricing has not been announced.

Top image: Kehlani performs onstage at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on September 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)