- The City of Hercules, in the East Bay, held a town-hall meeting to address simmering public anger over Hercules police officers' brutal treatment of a young man having an epileptic seizure last year. The man, 21-year-old Jack Bruce, is the son of a retired Richmond police officer, and he filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city last month. [KTVU]
- A crash involving a big rig and at least two other vehicles, with one fatality, occurred around 4 am Thursday on eastbound I-80 just south of the Carquinez Bridge, and it led to traffic being diverted onto Cummings Skyway in Crockett for several hours. [KRON4]
- Following a judge's injunction Wednesday that effectively ends the VTA workers' strike, VTA bus service in the South Bay could resume Friday, with light-rail service to follow. [KPIX]
- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is in El Salvador, at a prison where Venezuelan migrants deported by the Trump administration are being held, where she recorded a video message directed at migrants in front of a cellblock filled with shirtless Salvadoran inmates who were not deported from the US. [CBS News]
- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is now laying off 10,000 employees across various departments, shrinking the CDC by 2,400 employees, and the FDA by 3,500 employees. [CNN]
- Taqueria Zorro, in SF's North Beach, is offering free lunch for a month to anyone who provides a tip leading to an arrest in connection with a recent break-in. [KTVU]
- And just a reminder, Eddie Izzard is in town and is performing her solo Hamlet adaptation at ACT's Strand Theater starting next week.