Local:
- A judge in Santa Clara County effectively ended a strike of VTA workers in its third week, issuing an injunction without ruling on the merits of a case brought by the VTA. The transit agency had sued the workers' union saying it had violated a "no-strike" clause in its contract, which was supposed to extend into a period of negotiation. [Mercury News]
- The body of a mussel fisherman who was pulled from the water at Rodeo Beach on Tuesday has been identified as 78-year-old Ho Yu Wong of Oakland. [KTVU]
- A Redwood City man, 26-year-old Julio Cesar Cruz, was booked on domestic violence charges Monday after allegedly crashing his car on purpose on the 500 block of Winslow Street. [KRON4]
- Kilroy Realty Corp. has settled a legal disagreement with a group of property owners over a dead-end SoMa alley that they each own a portion of, which backs up to Kilroy's planned development on the former Flower Mart site. [SF Business Times]
National:
- Cars and car parts are about to get significantly more expensive in the US as Trump has announced sweeping new 25% tariffs on all imports. The move will, likely, enrich Elon Musk even further. [New York Times]
- In case Trump and his clown car had not enraged you enough this week, our president is now talking about creating a compensation fund for pardoned January 6th insurrectionists. [New York Times]
- There are now 23 confirmed measles cases in Kansas, joining at least 379 cases already documented across Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma. [CNN]
Video:
- There was a celebration earlier this month to mark 50 years since the first woman joined the San Francisco Police Department as a patrol officer, in 1975, and around 100 current and retired female officers and department leaders gathered at City Hall for a group portrait with the mayor and chief of police.