Have you been enjoying the Spring of Deception? Because that is the season we've been enjoying, and wintry weather returns this week.

This is just your semiannual reminder of the 12 seasons here in the Bay Area, because you may have been getting lulled into complacency and frollicking in the pleasant spring-like weather we've been having. Another atmospheric river is on its way to jolt you back into winter mode, so plan accordingly.

As the Chronicle's weather department explains, a weaker storm system is already moving in on Southern California today, but by Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, a stronger system behind it will shift north and bring us a new round of rain in the Bay, and snow in the Sierra.

Wind and rain will define most of Wednesday and extend into early Thursday for us here in SF, with the National Weather Service forecasting rainfall totals between a half-inch and two inches, with up to four inches falling in the coastal mountain ranges.

After a lull on Thursday, more rain is set to fall around the Bay on Friday and Saturday, so any hopes you had of two spring-like weekends in a row are now dashed.

Tahoe is in for a ton of fresh snow, with the incoming storm looking colder and bringing the probability of more snow accumulation at lower elevations, per the Chronicle.

"Heavy snow is likely across the Sierra Nevada and northern California terrain," the National Weather Service's Prediction Center writes. "While it is too early to determine exact amounts, heavy snow rates and strong winds that may reach 40 to 60 mph will create substantial impacts."

The Chronicle notes that some areas of the Sierra could see 36 continuous hours of snowfall, with an inch or more falling every hour.

For those of us in San Francisco, Wednesday, while typically less of a remote-work day for those with hybrid office arrangements, is probably a good day to not commute, with much of the day looking pretty messy weather-wise.