- An estimated 30,000 people attended Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders’s stop in Denver on Friday night as part of their joint “Fight the Oligarchy” tour. “In the hundreds of rallies that I have done, we have never, ever had a rally as large as this,” said Sanders. [Colorado Newsline]
- Police seized hundreds of pieces of stolen mail and other evidence of an extensive fraud operation at a South San Francisco apartment complex on Thursday. Two San Jose men were arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City. [Mercury News]
- Boxing legend George Foreman died on Friday at the age of 76. In the 1970s, Foreman lived and trained in Pleasanton. [KRON4]
- Christopher Evans Hubbart, who’s known as the “Pillowcase Rapist,” is living in a remote area of Los Angeles County after being released from prison. Hubbart initially served seven years for a series of rapes in LA County in the ‘70s and was convicted in 1983 for a string of sexual assaults in the Bay Area. [CBS News]
- Two unions representing nearly 60,000 University of California employees announced they’ll be striking across all UC campuses on April 1 over bad-faith bargaining and unfair labor practices. [KTVU]
- A median at Mission and Duboce has been dubbed “Rat Island” due to its severe rat infestation, and Department of Public Health is dealing with it. [SF Standard]
- Bach on BART is in full swing this weekend through the 31st — check out the full schedule at the link. [BART]
Image: Luigi artwork by @lbryvxn; Leanne Maxwell/SFist