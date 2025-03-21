Sunnyvale police officers and Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies raided a commercial building Thursday on suspicion it was a brothel, and they found seven human trafficking victims, six alleged sex buyers, and a $27,000 pile of cash.

Image: Google Street View

KPIX adds that the “brothel was located in a building on Reamwood Avenue, the location of a business park north of Tasman Drive.” In other words, it was working out of the very nondescript office park seen above.

Specifically, the raid found seven human trafficking victims, who’ve since been connected with social service resources. Meanwhile, they also turned up six alleged sex buyers and a woman suspected of running the operation, along with $27,000 in cash.

The raid was a joint operation between the Sheriff's Office's Santa Clara County Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. That department is a combined unit of Sunnyvale police and firefighting teams.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said in a statement that “This type of activity will not be tolerated in Sunnyvale and will be vigorously investigated.” They ask that anyone in the area who sees evidence of illegal activity call them at (408) 730-7180.

Image: Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety via Facebook