- A 37-year-old man awaiting trial for a vehicular manslaughter case in the East Bay was killed in an apparent homicide at Santa Rita Jail on Tuesday. Elias Angel Rivera was found dead in his cell, and he was the suspect in a DUI wrong-way crash on Highway 24 that killed 30-year-old Heidi Gerrish in May 2022. [KTVU]
- The Solano County DA's office is declining to retry the case of former Vacaville dentist David Evans Webb, who is accused of misdemeanor sexual assault and battery. A jury found Webb guilty on two battery counts last month, but they were hung on five other counts, and a judge declard a mistrial. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 61-year-old man is in critical condition following a Tuesday evening shooting on International Boulevard in Oakland. [Bay Area News Group]
- A state bill to allow more law enforcement against unpermitted street vending, which died in the legislature last year, has been reintroduced. [Mission Local]
- Work is starting this fall on the long-awaited renovation of Plymouth Square, San Francisco's oldest park, in Chinatown. [Chronicle]
- Supporters of a recall effort against Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton say they have enough signatures to get it on the ballot. [KRON4]
- Tuolumne County Public Health officials warned this week of a possible measles exposure at a high school and in an emergency room, with two possible cases now in the county. [KPIX]