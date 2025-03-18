Local:
- An Inner Richmond gift shop owner found his logo and address were being used by an apparent online drug sales operation. The shop Park Life got some mail returned to them, with their address and official logo in the return address field, and an invoice inside saying “Decorative bead pack.” But the package contained more than a dozen pills of Adderall, and the company has no idea how often illicit online drug dealers are using their identity. [Chronicle]
- Probably not a good week to visit Yosemite National Park, as a portion of State Route 140 leading into the park is closed because of a rockslide. The closure affects about two miles of the highway between Briceburg and El Portal, and there is no timeline for reopening. [SFGate]
- Google just splurged on its most expensive startup acquisition ever, spending $32 billion to buy the cybersecurity firm Wiz. The New York-based Wiz rejected a $23 billion offer from Google in July, and this purchase smashes the previous record for a Google acquisition, $12.5 billion for Motorola Mobility in 2012 (which was a flop by the way). [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- Republicans want to impeach a judge who ruled against the Trump administration’s illegal deportations to Venezuela over the weekend. This is the fifth such impeachment attempt against a judge who ruled against Trump, and this one drew a rebuke from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. [Axios]
- Speaking of judges rebuking Trump, another judge just blocked the Trump administration’s ban on transgender people in the military. [NPR]
- Because he’s an absolute fucking moron who has no idea how anything works, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. says we should just allow the bird flu to kill as many birds as possible rather than trying to cure it. [NY Times]
Video of the Day:
- As Lady Gaga's new album Mayhem just debuted at No. 1, let’s go back in time to some mind-blowing footage from a 2006 performance before she’d ever signed to her first label. Then in an act known as “the Stefani Germanotta Band” (that’s her real name), the group performs her track “Hollywood” at the New York City club The Bitter End.
Image: @YosemiteSteve via Twitter