The SFMTA has been threatening to make service cuts as they struggle to avoid a financial cliff, and those cuts are now likely being made real on five Muni bus lines, starting this summer.

The proposed changes affect the 5-Fulton, 9-San Bruno, 31-Balboa, 6-Haight-Parnassus, and 21-Hayes, and they are being billed as cost-cutting measures that primarily impact areas with duplicate bus service. The SFMTA says these cuts will save them $7.2 million, as the Chronicle reports, taking a chunk out of the agency's near-term deficit of $50 million.

The proposal, which was announced two weeks ago and laid out here on the SFMTA website, moved forward with a 3-2 vote of the SFMTA board Tuesday, after considerable public comment opposing the cuts. The board then appears to have to take a final vote on April 1 to approve the changes.

The 21-Hayes and 6-Haight-Parnassus are going to be consolidated under the plan, starting in June, into a single route that turns around at Civic Center (Hayes and Market), and serves the usual 21-Hayes stops east of Masonic Avenue. At Masonic, the bus, now apparently called the 6/21, will turn at Masonic and serve all the 6 stops west of there.

Riders who typically take the 21-Hayes to stops west of Masonic, toward the avenues, will be told to use the 5-Fulton line instead.

The 5-Fulton, 9-San Bruno, and 31-Balboa will all start turning around at Market Street on weekdays under the plan — when 5R and 9R buses are running, and those will complete their usual routes.

A map showing where routes would turn around at Market Street, via the SFMTA

A map showing the proposed new routes, via the SFMTA

The proposed changes are explained fully below:

5-Fulton would turn around at McAllister & Market/Civic Center Station on weekdays; 5R Fulton Rapid would remain as-is

would turn around at McAllister & Market/Civic Center Station on weekdays; 5R Fulton Rapid would remain as-is 9-San Bruno would turn around at 11th & Market Street/Van Ness Station on weekdays; 9R San Bruno Rapid would remain as-is

would turn around at 11th & Market Street/Van Ness Station on weekdays; 9R San Bruno Rapid would remain as-is 31-Balboa would run between Cabrillo & La Playa and 5th & Market/Powell Station (current weekend route). Riders could continue to Caltrain on the 30 Stockton, 45 Union/Stockton or T Third.

would run between Cabrillo & La Playa and 5th & Market/Powell Station (current weekend route). Riders could continue to Caltrain on the 30 Stockton, 45 Union/Stockton or T Third. 6-Haight-Parnassus and 21-Hayes would be combined into one line with portions of each and turn around at Hyde & Market/Civic Center Station.This new route would serve all current 6 Haight-Parnassus stops west of Masonic Avenue. Riders who typically use 6 Haight-Parnassus stops east of Masonic Avenue could instead use 7 Haight-Noriega service. The route would also serve all current 21 Hayes stops east of Masonic Avenue. Riders who typically use 21 Hayes stops west of Masonic Avenue could use 5 Fulton or 5R Fulton Rapid service two blocks away.

"We did not want to cut Muni service," said Sean Kennedy, chief planning and implementation officer for Muni, speaking at the board meeting Tuesday, per the Chronicle. "We know, though, that the financial situation might force us to."

Kennedy added that the agency feels like these cuts will help "protect Muni ridership," and will not impact the majority of Muni riders.

What's to come next year, though, could be far more impactful, as the SFMTA faces a budget shortfall closer to $300 million. We heard this week that they have floated the idea of turning the roofs of a couple of under-used downtown parking structures into pickleball courts — could that really generate millions in revenue?? — and a hike in parking meter rates, which is likely on the table for this year.

Faced with questions from public commenters at Tuesday meeting about other areas where the agency could make cuts, Chief Financial Officer Bree Mawhorter reportedly told the crowd "We have squeezed the fruit quite a lot," and there aren't many more places where cuts could realistically be made. The agency has already scaled back capital projects, and left open positions vacant to save money.

The mid-day frequency of three popular bus lines was already cut back as of February 1.

