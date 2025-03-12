A woman was stabbed and left with life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening on a T-line Muni train in San Francisco's Bayview District.

The stabbing happened around 5:30 pm on a train in the area of Carroll Avenue and Third Street. As ABC 7 reports, the woman was stabbed multiple times, including in the neck and on her arms.

Police arrived on the scene and quickly located two suspects, per KPIX, just south of where the train stabbing occurred, along Egbert Avenue. Those two suspects were detained, and they have not yet been publicly identified or charged.

The subsequent investigation closed part of Third Street for several hours Tuesday night, and caused a backup of both train and vehicle traffic, as ABC 7 reports.

The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and her current condition is unknown.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444.

Data from the SFMTA on SFPD-reported crimes on Muni buses and trains shows an average of around five assaults reported each month in the last several years.

We last reported on a stabbing on a Muni bus in June 2024, in the Mission District.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons