A Richmond man has been charged with murder in a January shooting that left a 42-year-old man dead, and the victim was reportedly a romantic rival of the suspect.

A young realtor in Richmond, 26-year-old Terryan McDowell, is currently out on bail and awaiting trial for the January 15 killing of 42-year-old Darnell Parker. McDowell and Parker were reportedly both "casually dating" the same woman, and the shooting occurred at the woman's home on the 9400 block of International Boulevard in Oakland when Parker reportedly showed up and refused to leave.

As Bay Area News Group reports, McDowell's attorney says that the shooting occurred in self-defense, that Parker threatened to "pop" McDowell that night, and he feared for his own life.

As previously reported, Parker arrived at the home around 11 pm either unannounced, or because the woman was trying to make him jealous. The woman allegedly refused to let Parker inside, telling him she was with her "boyfriend," and he briefly left and then returned. Parker allegedly demanded $50 from the woman for recently having her car washed, and in the ensuing argument, the woman opened her door and her dog got outside. McDowell allegedly went out after the dog, and he and Parker got into an altercation where Parker was then shot.

McDowell reportedly fled the scene out of fear that he had been set up by the woman, but shortly thereafter called police to report the shooting and turn himself in. His attorney argues that the gun used was a registered firearm.

No criminal charges were initially filed, but as the news group explains, McDowell was charged with Parker's murder on February 4 and taken into custody.

After a bail hearing on February 26, in which McDowell's attorney successfully argued for his release, McDowell was released on $150,000 bail with an ankle monitor on February 26.

McDowell's attorney reportedly said that his bail release was supported by family and a local bishop, and that he "dedicates a lot of his free time to volunteer-work at a local church in Richmond."

A Zillow page for McDowell's real estate business shows that he recently sold a home in Vallejo, on March 4.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images