Plans for a residential tower at 10 South Van Ness Avenue have just gotten slightly taller as permit applications were just filed, and the building has grown by over 100 units since the last plans we saw in the fall.

Developer Crescent Heights has formally submitted its permit applications for 10 South Van Ness, as SFYIMBY is reporting, and the plans now call for a 67-story tower standing 780 feet tall, with a total of 1,104 apartments. That's up from 984 units and 755 feet in height in the last version of the design that we saw in October.

The building is being designed by Arcadis, who are also designing the SFMTA's Potrero Yard redevelopment project.

As SFYIMBY notes, this height would make 10 South Van Ness one foot taller than San Francisco's current fourth-tallest tower, the former Bank of America Center at 555 California Street. However, there are a couple of very tall towers still in the pipeline for downtown, including this 992-foot, 89-story "super-tall" skyscraper designed by Norman Foster + Partners for 50 Main Street, which we haven't heard anything about in three years. If and when that gets built, it would be second only in height to Salesforce Tower, and would be seen right next to it on the SF skyline.

The new plans for 10 South Van Ness call for a unit mix of 37 studios, 519 one-bedrooms, 402 two-bedrooms, 42 three-bedrooms, and four penthouse units. 87 of the units would be designed below-market-rate. A two-level, below ground garage would accommodate 283 cars, and there would additionally be over 18,000 square feet of street-level retail/restaurant space.

Additionally, there would be a landscaped roof deck atop the 13-story podium.

10 South Van Ness, currently the site of SVN West and formerly the site of a Honda dealership, is one of the collection of upzoned properties in what the city formerly referred to as The Hub, around Van Ness and Market.

Across Market Street, plans for another tall residential tower at One Oak Street remain in development limbo, though there seemed to be some movement on the project in 2024. And the project at 30 Van Ness known as Hayes Point, from Australian developer Lendlease, is also "on pause" after Lendlease negotiated a more favorable deal with the city, nixing an affordable component, last year. They halted construction in 2022 and it's not clear if that is starting up again this year.

