Following the departure of Tyler Florence's Miller & Lux Provisions last month, pastry chef Belinda Leong's acclaimed b. patisserie briefly popped up in one of the two cafe spaces in Union Square Park, and now it is becoming an official tenant.

Kouign amann specialist Belinda Leong is bringing her pastry magic to the Powell Street-side cafe in Union Square Park for a one-year trial run, filling the space left vacant by a Tyler Florence-run cafe that lasted about a year.

There was some brouhaha a few weeks back when it came to light that Florence, whose businesses had been subsidized by the city to the tune of $440,000, had backed out and closed the cafe ahead of All-Star Game Weekend, when much of Union Square was bustling with basketball- and shoe-related activations. Florence has since put out a statement putting the onus on the city for permitting delays, and citing "operational hurdles" and low foot traffic for the decision to back out.

On the opposite, Stockton side of the plaza, Miller & Lux Provisions also briefly operated a rotisserie-focused cafe/restaurant, however that closed in March of last year pending some renovations that never occurred, and that space remains vacant.

The SF Rec and Parks Department said they were hopeful they could strike a longer-term deal with b. patisserie, which popped up in the Powell side space for All-Star Game Weekend. And now they have, as KRON4 and others are reporting.

"We want to bring the community together — locals, visitors, and people who work around Union Square — by offering something delicious, easy to grab, and at a fair price," Leong said in a release, noting that her signature kouign amann — croissant-like pastry that is more sweet and laminated that comes from the Breton region of France — will be priced at $5.25 apiece. Croissants, macarons, scones, coffee cake, and other pastry will be available as well, along with coffee and tea.

Hours will be Wednesday to Sunday, 8 am to 4 pm.

"b. Patisserie’s arrival in Union Square is a clear example of the momentum we’re building in downtown San Francisco,” said Mayor Daniel Lurie in a statement. “As a fan of their food, I’m excited to see them join a growing and vibrant mix of businesses in this historic area."

Leong founded b. patisserie at 2821 California Street in Pacific Heights with partner (and bread expert) Michael Suas in 2013, after working for years as a pastry chef at Michelin three-starred Manresa in Los Gatos. The partners went on to open sandwich shop b. on the Go across the street, and in 2020, along with chef-partner John Paul Carmona, they opened French-inspired restaurant Routier on the corner of the same block as the pastry shop.

Leong and Suas won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Baker in 2018.

Rec and Parks says that b. patisserie's contract for the 350 Powell Street space will last one year, after which there will be request for proposals and a bidding process for a permanent tenant for the space.

The opening date for b. patisserie will be later this month, and as of this past weekend, the cafe space still had Miller & Lux signage on it.

Photo courtesy of b. patisserie