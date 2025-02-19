Tyler Florence's much-publicized move into two empty restaurant spaces in Union Square is over after only a year, despite getting a grant from the city to help with the area's revitalization.

It made headlines in September 2023 when celebrity chef and Food Network personality Tyler Florence inked a deal to take over the two vacant cafe spaces on either side of Union Square Park. The spaces, which had been mostly vacant for years but previously occupied by the fairly generic Union Square Coffee (on the Powell side) and Alma by McCall's (on the Stockton side), were leased as a pair to Florence in a three-year deal with the Rec & Parks Department.

As the Examiner notes today, that deal also came with a $440,000 grant from the city's Office of Economic and Workforce Development, which Chronicle columnist and former food critic Soleil Ho called out for its size — given that this was about a quarter of a $2 million fund that was earmarked for revitalizing Powell Street and filling storefronts there.

In early November 2023, both cafes opened Miller & Lux Provisions, one side dedicated to pastry and coffee, and the other focused on rotisserie chicken. But the rotisserie side did not last long. It closed last March for renovations and never reopened.

The patisserie remained open through the holidays, and its Instagram page was heavily promoting a "croissant cone" in December — a soft-serve ice cream sundae in a croissant. But the place was noticeably dark last week as preparations were underway around Union Square for All-Star Game celebrations. As the Examiner reports, city officials quickly recruited chef Belinda Leong's b. patisserie to fill the Powell-adjacent cafe, and it was open again on Tuesday.

Rec & Parks spokesperson Tamara Barak Aparton tells the Chronicle of b. patisserie, "We look forward to working with them on a longer-term agreement."

Aparton further suggested in a statement to the Chronicle that Florence's cafes were pop-ups, which was never part of the opening announcement. "Miller & Lux stepped into the space with a pop-up during a critical time for the area, bringing energy and great food when it was needed most," Aparton says.

Florence and his restaurant group have yet to comment on the departure.

Florence continues to operate two other restaurants in the city: Wayfare Tavern (which is relocating soon), and Miller & Lux at the Chase Center. It was announced in October 2023 that he was taking over downtown power lunch spot Town Hall, but that restaurant has not yet reopened and its website remains offline.

The Examiner reported last April on a $2 million state grant that was given to the city for the renovation and upgrade of these two cafes, and it's unclear where that project stands — though Aparton says the renovation of the Stockton-adjacent cafe is ongoing.

Former Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who complained about the city grant money going to Florence while also celebrating the revitalization of the vacant cafe spaces, tells the Chronicle, "It is super unfortunate that he’s decamping, but I am not surprised. It was handed to him on a silver platter and now he’s taking the silver platter home."