Tesla owners have been under attack as billionaire Elon Musk continues to wield destructive, job-slashing power in Washington, so why wouldn't Twitter come under attack as well?

Users on Xitter Monday morning were finding lengthy outages on the platform that began around 2:30 am Pacific Time and persisted throughout the morning, as illustrated on the website Downdetector — which, amusingly, still calls the platform Twitter like everyone else. Reports of the outage appeared to decline around 11 am PT, but there may be more to come.

Owner Elon Musk wrote in a 10:25 am tweet, "There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …"

As the Associated Press reported, the outages on the platform appeared to be "heaviest on the coasts," but the coasts may also just be where most Xitter users who know about Downdetector are.

The outage appears to have been caused by a DDoS or distributed denial-of-service attack, and the website Decrypt says that internet sleuths have already linked the attack to the Dark Storm hacker collective.

"The so-called hacktivists have been behind numerous cyber attacks and threats, among other things, targeting Israel and its allies following the start of its war with Hamas," Decrypt writes.

This is probably the first of more such attacks on X and other Musk businesses as his DOGE activities continue to anger at least some of the population that is paying attention.

Tesla's stock price fell 40 points on Monday, or 15%, as Wall Street adjusts sales expectations, and the company has now lost half its value, or $800 billion in market cap, since peaking in mid-December. Tesla shareholders may now go into open revolt over Musk's extracurricular activities.

Musk, meanwhile, continues to breathlessly post on Xitter about social security fraud involving "illegals" and encouraging people to buy Teslas.