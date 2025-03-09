Pi Day, which was founded here in San Francisco, falls on Friday this year. Plus, some special lunar eclipse viewing parties are happening at Lawrence Hall of Science and Chabot Space and Science Center on Thursday.
Pi Day:
- Math enthusiasts have a couple of options for Pi Day, including the Exploratorium's 38th annual celebration, featuring an array of hands-on, pi-inspired activities, as well as a Pi Parade led by brass band Mission Delirium — all topped off with a free slice of pie. There will also be a limited number of Moon Pies in celebration of the lunar eclipse.
- Free peasant pies will be served at 111 Minna for public radio station KALW's special live Science Friday event. Science Friday host Ira Flatow and Ethan Elkind, host of KALW's State of the Bay and Climate Break, will discuss with a panel of guest speakers the science world's role in tackling climate change and creating solutions.
Viewing the Lunar Eclipse:
- Both Lawrence Hall of Science and Chabot Space and Science Center are hosting late-night watch parties for the total lunar eclipse, also known as the Blood Moon, which is visible in the United States for the first time since 2022.
- The eclipse will be visible starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday with the peak happening between 11:26 p.m. and 12:31 a.m. Here's how you can view the eclipse from home.
Image courtesy of The Exploratorium
Previously: Pie, Science, Kate Bush: Celebrating Pi Day