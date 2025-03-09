An Outer Sunset man wielding a gun and threatening neighbors near Golden Gate Park yesterday afternoon was shot by police after he reportedly fired at least one shot and aimed the gun at an SFPD drone and then later police officers.

San Francisco police were called to a residence in the 1200 block of 41st Avenue in the Outer Sunset yesterday afternoon when a man with a gun was reportedly threatening neighbors. The details surrounding the incident are still unclear, but according to Mission Local, the man either fired or pointed his gun at SFPD's drone and then later at police officers. CBS News reports that police said the man fired at least one shot during the incident.

In a likely first, an armed suspect today purportedly shot at a San Francisco Police Department drone.



In what is *not* a first, he later allegedly shot at police — who returned fire and shot him. He is expected to survive.



SFPD said that the man was then "shot by gunfire" and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There will be a town hall meeting held by SFPD within 10 days of the shooting to discuss the circumstances of the incident.

