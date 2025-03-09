- The Women's March drew around 500 protestors in San Francisco and thousands nationwide yesterday. "The broligarchy that owns Trump is working to ‘flood the zone’ with hateful executive actions and rhetoric. But we refuse to lose focus. We refuse to stand by," said Women's March Executive Director Rachel O’Leary Carmona. [Chronicle]
- The US Army is using a bot called 'CamoGPT' to filter out references to diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility from training materials (a bit on the nose don't you think?). Meanwhile DOGE's bot, 'GSAi,' is now being used to help 1,500 federal workers at the General Service Administration with "general tasks" involving non-sensitive information. [Wired]
- Over 350 protesters from the group Planet Over Profit and allies shut down the Tesla showroom in Manhattan yesterday as part of the nationwide “Tesla Takedown” protests. Six protestors were arrested, including five for disorderly conduct, and one for resisting arrest, obstructing government administration, and violating local law. [Vanity Fair]
- San Francisco's population of 20-somethings has been declining more rapidly than other US cities. Assembly Member Matt Haney told the Chronicle, “When a lot of young people leave a city, that place loses some of its soul.” [Chronicle]
- A convenience store in Oakland is serving up the Bay Area's most delicious soul food. [KQED]
- A 1940s-era handbook on how to resist authoritarian regimes. [Instagram]
Happy Daylight Savings, Everybody!
Image: Stockton Street Tunnel, Chinatown; Leanne Maxwell/SFist