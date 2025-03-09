Bay Beats, SFPL's fairly new free streaming music platform, is having its annual open submissions right now through May 31. The streaming platform is also hosting a few upcoming shows at neighborhood libraries.

In late 2023, San Francisco Public Library launched its new streaming platform, Bay Beats, in partnership with Amoeba Records. Each year, a panel of community jurors from the local music community and a team of library staffers select 100 local musicians from the platform's call for submissions to be showcased on the station. The winners also receive $250 honorariums for their participation. All genres are encouraged, "from jazz to soul, rap to rock, classical to world, New Age to noise and everything in between." Submission guidelines can be found here.

In a press release, SFPL noted that in the platform's first year, they received 600 submissions and more than 420 submissions in 2024. Additionally, San Francisco is on track to offering "the most robust catalog of its kind in the country." The collection currently consists of more than 300 albums from top-rated solo musicians and bands, which are available to stream with or without a library card.

Additionally, Bay Beats is hosting a few upcoming shows at local libraries. The featured performers include jazz vocalist and pianist Rita Lackey at Ingleside Branch on March 22, indie-pop and folk-rock band The Corner Laughers at Merced on April 19, and singer/songwriter Cornelia at West Portal on April 26.

