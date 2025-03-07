- Bay Area Tesla owners are among the thousands around the country ordering bumper stickers to disavow their Tesla/Musk fandom, and trying to sell their Teslas. Seeing a Tesla has quickly become like "driving a MAGA hat," they say, and around SF it could get you harassed. [Chronicle]
- The Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority is planning for no service on Monday after a strike announcement last night by its operators' labor union. Negotiations over a new contract, ongoing since August, have stalled, and the contract expired last Monday, but the VTA is trying to cast blame on the union if vital transit service is suspended. [KTVU]
- Newly-sworn in Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson is shaking up the unit created under former DA Pamela Price to prosecute crooked cops, and reframing it as the Public Integrity Division. [East Bay Times]
- Environmental activists are trying to prevent a coal exporting terminal from taking root at the Port of Oakland. [East Bay Times]
- Mexican restaurant Celia's by the Beach, in the Outer Sunset, says it is stocking up on limes and tequila before Trump's tariffs take effect. [KPIX]
- Another new Bay Area Costco opens today, in Brentwood, and like they have at other new locations, customers were lined up early to snag deals on hard-to-find bourbon bottles. [KTVU]
- The Castro Night Market is returning from a winter hiatus on Friday, March 21, and it's now being expanded to a monthly event along with other city night markets, thanks to an influx of funds from the Civic Joy Fund. [Hoodline]
Photo via niccruzpatane/X