BART had to suspend service between North Berkeley and Richmond for nearly three hours Tuesday morning, and we’re now learning that this was because someone wandered onto the tracks and was struck and killed by an oncoming train.

BART had a few service alerts Tuesday morning, and the problem was perhaps a little more severe than the agency was letting on. At 8:46 am this morning, the BART Twitter account posted “BART service has stopped between North Berkeley and Richmond due to a major medical emergency at El Cerrito Plaza.”

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. El Cerrito Plaza is now open. Limited train service has been restored between Richmond and North Berkeley. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) March 4, 2025

By 11:25 am, the transit agency posted that “BART is recovering from an earlier problem. El Cerrito Plaza is now open. Limited train service has been restored between Richmond and North Berkeley.”

#BREAKING UPDATE: A BART train hit and killed a person on the tracks at the El Cerrito Plaza station, and the station is closed, according to the transit agency. https://t.co/ZFEYwMVFd3 pic.twitter.com/PsqhOzgZB5 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 4, 2025

But as NBC Bay Area reports, that “major medical emergency” was that someone walked onto the BART tracks and was killed by a train. The Bay Area News Group adds that foul play is not suspected, though the name of the victim has not been released.

The Chronicle got a statement out of BART, which simply said that “A person entered the trackway [at El Cerrito Plaza] and a collision with the train may have occurred.”

Normal train service has resumed on the Richmond line. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) March 4, 2025

Service is back to normal on that Richmond line as of 12:24 pm Tuesday afternoon.

Yet still, this comes just one week after someone was on the tracks and got killed by a train at Civic Center Tuesday of last week. It’s unclear if that person fell accidentally, or purposefully entered the track area.

If you or someone you know is struggling with feelings of depression or suicidal thoughts, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers free, round-the-clock support, information and resources for help. Call or text the lifeline at 988, or see the 988lifeline.org website, where chat is available.

Related: Person Struck By BART Train at Civic Center Causes Major Delays [SFist]

Image: Noah Salzman via Wikimedia Commons