Local:
- Mayor Lurie has picked Mattie Scott, a well-respected anti-violence activist and longtime Fillmore resident, to replace the recently ousted Carter-Oberstone on the police commission. Scott, whose 24-year-old son George Scott was killed in 1996 while attending a party in the Fillmore, is the president of the gun control group Brady California. [Chronicle]
- Oakland's Julian Brave NoiseCat's film Sugarcane is up for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars. NoiseCat said that growing up in the Bay Area "deeply shaped my perspective and who I am." [ABC7]
- NBC Bay Area profiles Black composer Xavier Muzik, whose work from his composition Strange Beasts is often played by the San Francisco Symphony. Muzik recently won the third annual Emerging Black Composers Project. [NBC Bay Area]
- Advocates push for the expansion of slow streets, arguing that it's a cost effective way to reduce traffic deaths. [KQED]
- Danville Bowl is closing on March 31 after being in business for 60 years. [KTVU]
- Antioch Police are looking for 11-year-old Dominic Jesus Garcia who was last seen leaving is school on foot at 11 a.m. today. [KRON4]
- A motorcyclist was killed in a hit and run collision on the Bay Bridge this afternoon. [ABC7]
National:
- Scientists in Antarctica are feeling the impact of the DOGE firings and looming budget cuts. They worry important research as well as geopolitics could be upended long-term. [Wired]
- Trump is expected to sign an executive order making English the official language of the United States. The executive order would undo a Clinton-era mandate requiring government entities and organizations that received federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers. [AP]
- Seven planets are lining up tonight in what's called a "planet parade." Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will all be visible at the same time along a single arc in the sky. [NPR]
Video of the Day:
- A super creepy robot was spotted walking the streets recently. Please tell us this is fake.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist