San Mateo police arrested two suspects yesterday who were in possession of a U-Haul van containing stolen mail from over 100 residents from across the Bay Area, including social security and ID cards, as well as a stolen apartment complex mailbox.

KRON4 reports that police received a call at 1:00 a.m. on Friday from an eye witness who reported seeing two people in masks breaking into an apartment complex mailbox. Police were able to locate the suspects — identified as 38-year-old James Spearman of Antioch and 42-year-old Erika Martinez of San Francisco — and attempted to pull the van over, which fled onto northbound Highway 101. The duo eventually stopped on Florida Street and attempted to escape on foot before being caught.

The suspects were booked into a San Mateo County jail on charges including identity theft, possession of stolen property, and drug possession.

Image: San Mateo Police Department