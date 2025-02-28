A series of raids across Solano County coordinated by the feds and the Vallejo Police Department seized dozens of illegal guns and a huge haul of drugs, and one of the sites raided was an in-home daycare center where feds found 11,000 fentanyl pills.

The Vallejo Police Department held a joint press conference Thursday with officials from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and they rightfully celebrated a pretty epic string of guns and drug raids that had been carried out earlier in the day. But among these coordinated raids, and there were at least four of them across Solano County, one of them stands out. As KPIX reports, one of the locations raided was a home-based daycare center, where police and federal agents seized 11 pistols, a rifle, and 11,000 fentanyl pills.

"I think someone was dropping a child off, it's my understanding, right this morning when the operation was happening and it was [the daycare owner's] son who was one of the targets of the investigation," acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of California Michele Beckwith said at the press conference. "The state authorities were notified, the licensing bureau for daycares, so I think the appropriate state action is underway.”

It sounds like all the kids were removed from harm’s way at this in-home daycare center on Avian Drive.

As noted, there were at least three other raids carried out Thursday, in Fairfield, Dixon and Suisun City, which netted four arrests for drug trafficking and illegal firearms.

"The drugs that we captured, a portion of it was 16 pounds of methamphetamine, a half-pound of cocaine, and 100,000 fentanyl pills," FBI Special Agent Sid Patel said at the press conference.

The agencies also noted a separate February 20 raid at a Super 8 hotel in Vallejo where the ATF seized 24 machine guns and ghost guns. The feds allege that gun-running operation was being carried out by a gang called the Brown Brotherhood. That particular investigation started in 2024, and the FBI and ATF are continuing to work with the Vallejo PD on further investigations.

Image: Vallejo Police Department via Facebook