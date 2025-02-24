Local:
- Livermore police say they arrested a 59-year-old Vallejo man Sunday morning who was allegedly aiming a crossbow at passing traffic, and guess what! he allegedly had a lot of meth on him. Police say they found suspect Jeffrey Sutton in possession of 11 ounces of methamphetamine, four ounces of psychedelic mushrooms, and a significant amount of cash. [KRON4]
- Authorities were alerted to an Antioch house last week where four small children were being neglected because puppies were running loose in the street. Neighbors went to return the puppies and found several toddlers and an eight-year-old child left alone and in need of medical attention; their mother, 36-year-old Shante Carmen Alberty, was subsequently arrested. [KRON4]
- Like he did last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom is again threatening to withhold state money for addressing homelessness from cities and counties that don't meet certain benchmarks, like clearing encampments. [East Bay Times]
National:
- Officials with multiple agencies, including the FBI, told workers to ignore a Musk ultimatum email sent to all federal employees last week, and now the Office of Personnel Management put out the word that the email's request — for a list of one week's accomplishments — was "voluntary." [New York Times]
- President Emmanuel Macron of France appeared chummy with Trump at the White House today, but contradicted Trump several times about the war in Ukraine, saying "the aggressor is Russia." [New York Times]
- A new Gallup poll sees Trump's approval rating dropping by five points since the start of the year, and a CNN poll found that 52% of Americans disapprove of how Trump is handling his return to power. [CNN]
Video:
- A "super pod" of 2,000 Northern right whale dolphins, mixed with Pacific white-sided dolphins was observed traveling together Friday off the Monterey coast. [Monterey Bay Whale Watch via Chronicle]