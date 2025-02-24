For some reason, a group of an estimated 100 motorcyclists lifted the no-crossing arm at a train crossing when an incoming train was coming down the tracks in San Leandro Sunday, and a predictable accident and fatality followed.

San Francisco and Oakland have seen their share of Sunday afternoon dirt bike joyrides over the last couple years, and a Sunday incident in San Leandro may have been something similar.

An estimated 100 motorcyclists were riding as a group in San Leandro Sunday around 2 pm, proceeding northbound on Hesperian Boulevard near Springlake Drive, when they encountered a railroad crossing with the arms down, lights flashing, and a train oncoming.

For whatever reason, the group decided to lift the arm and travel through regardless. And KTVU reports that one female motorcycle passenger was killed on the spot, while the driver of that same motorcycle was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The train in question was an Amtrak train, traveling from San Jose to Sacramento. Amtrak says that none of the 71 passengers on the train suffered any injuries.

San Leandro Police did not say if this was a known motorcycle group or planned activity, but San Leandro has had its own share of sideshow issues in recent years. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact San Leandro Police Department Traffic Unit Sergeant Ryan Gill at (510) 577-0446.

Image: Google Street View