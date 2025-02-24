The Regency Ballroom has for years been operated by the Coachella promoter Goldenvoice, who have just made the ballroom’s bathroom sink faucets golden, and redone the sound system in a multi-million-dollar renovation completed last month.

It’s been an open secret for a long while now that the Sutter Street and Van Ness Avenue venue the the Regency Ballroom has been operated by the LA-based promoter Goldenvoice, who also put on the Coachella festival and locally, the weekend-long fall EDM bash Portola Festival. (And it is also no secret that Goldenvoice is a subsidiary of the Anschutz Corporation, which stirred controversy among music fans in 2017 for its history of donations to conservative and anti-LGBTQ causes, and recent political contribution filings still show a large number of six-figure donations to the National Republican Senatorial Committee.)

As KRON4 reports, with Goldenvoice's help, the Regency Ballroom has just completed substantial renovations inside the concert hall. These renovations to the 1,400-capacity venue were completed last month, as reported at the time, and were described as “a multimillion-dollar round of renovations intended to blend the historic building’s charm with modern amenities.”

Dress up and show out to the 24th annual @edwardianball: POP-UP! Edition on Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1 ✨ Don’t miss 2 nights of art, music, theatre, dance, fashion, oddities, circus and ephemeral pop-up experiences 🌹



🎫 https://t.co/rCzmy46Ipt pic.twitter.com/uXnb78pmqi — The Regency Ballroom (@RegencyBallroom) January 24, 2025



The renovated venue has already hosted several events in its new incarnation, including last month’s Edwardian Ball.

One big highlight of the renovation is a new L Series sound system from French loudspeaker manufacturer L-Acoustics, being described as the first such permanent sound system on the West Coast. There’s also a new video wall and LED moving lights, amnd the HVAC system has been upgraded for better air conditioning. The ballroom's interior has been repainted Salamander Green, and Goldenvoice has also added gold faucets in the restrooms.

“Renovating the Regency Ballroom has been a long-standing goal for us, and the time is now right to make it a reality,” Goldenvoice senior vice president Danny Bell said in a press release last month. “It’s important for us to preserve the rich history of the building while making improvements to the audience and artist experience. We believe in San Francisco and are excited to give it a beautiful, revitalized music venue.”

There’s a full schedule at the Regency in coming weeks and months, highlights including Stereophonics, Basement Jaxx, Mogwai, and OK GO.

Again, Goldenvoice, and their Republican mega-donor parent company, are not the owners of the Regency Ballroom, which also contains a lodge and a social hall. It’s unclear if current ownership is still aspiring to build condos on top. But that 2021 plan seems abandoned, as SF Planning Department applications from 2023 detail work to the roof with no plans for residential units.

Related: Regency Ballroom Up for Sale, Listing Depicts Nonexistent Condos On Top [SFist]

Image: RegencyBallroom via Twitter

