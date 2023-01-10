BottleRock beat them to the punch by a day, but now Coachella's organizers have unveiled the lineup for 2023's dual-weekend fest in the desert — the first lineup in three years that is a wholly new bill and not a cobbled-together lineup of rescheduled acts from a COVID-canceled festival.

We already knew shortly after the 2022 iteration that Frank Ocean — who was originally booked as a headliner for the canceled 2020 Coachella — would be headlining this one. But now the rest of the lineup has been revealed ahead of the Friday presale date, though there's a "loyalty presale" that starts tomorrow (1/11) for purchasers of 2022 passes — and likely because of people who previously purchased passes for one of the last two canceled Coachellas and rolled them over, the organizers say that already "very limited Weekend 1 passes remain."

Bad Bunny will headline Friday, Blackpink headlines Saturday, and Ocean will headline on Sunday of the two weekends, which are April 14-16 and 21-23. Other notable acts include Björk — who headlined Coachella in 2002 and 2007 — Christine and the Queens, Rosalía, Gorillaz, Charli XCX, the Breeders, Chromeo, Underworld, Noname, Soul Glo, Yaeji, Willow, Saba, Romy (of the xx), Muna, Metro Boomin, Idris Elba, and Kali Uchis.

Calvin Harris is listed as "returning to the desert" but it looks like they may not have gotten a commitment from him for specific dates.

And, 80s greats and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Blondie will be playing in the Friday lineup as well.

Below is the full roster as well as the poster, and remember to use the same email you used in previous purchases if you're trying for the loyalty presale on Wednesday.

Full alphabetical roster:

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Adam Beyer

AG Club

Airrica

Alex G

Ali Sethi

Angèle

Ashnikko

Bad Bunny

Bakar

Becky G

Benee

Big Wild

Björk

Blackpink

The Blaze

Blondie

Boris Brejcha

Boygenius

Bratty

The Breeders

Burna Boy

Calvin Harris

Camelphat

Cannons

Cassian

Charli XCX

The Chemical Brothers

Chloé Caillet

Chris Stussy

Christine and the Queens

Chromeo

Colyn

The Comet Is Coming

Conexión Divina

DannyLux

Dennis Cruz + Pawsa

Despacio

Destroy Boys

Diljit Dosanjh

Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington

DJ Tennis + Carlita

Doechii

Dombresky

Domi & JD Beck

Dominic Fike

Donavan’s Yard

DPR Live + DPR Ian

Drama

EarthGang

El Michels Affair

Eladio Carrión

Elderbrook

Elyanna

Eric Prydz Presents HOLO

Ethel Cain

Fisher + Chris Lake

FKJ

Flo Milli

Fousheé

Francis Mercier

Frank Ocean

Gabriels

The Garden

Glorilla

Gordo

Gorillaz

Hiatus Kaiyote

Horsegirl

Hot Since 82

IDK

Idris Elba

Jackson Wang

Jai Paul

Jai Wolf

Jamie Jones

Jan Blomqvist

Joy Crookes

Juliet Mendoza

Jupiter & Okwess

Kali Uchis

Kaytranada

Keinemusik

Kenny Beats

The Kid Laroi

Knocked Loose

Kyle Watson

Labrinth

Latto

Lava La Rue

Lewis OfMan

The Linda Lindas

Los Bitchos

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

LP Giobbi

Maceo Plex

Magdalena Bay

Malaa

Marc Rebillet

Mareux

Mathame

Metro Boomin

Minus the Light

MK

Mochakk

Momma

Monolink

Muna

Mura Masa

The Murder Capital

Nia Archives

Noname

Nora En Pure

Oliver Koletzki

Overmono

Paris Texas

Pi’erre Bourne

Porter Robinson

Pusha T

Rae Sremmurd

Rebelution

Remi Wolf

Romy

Rosalía

Saba

Sasha & John Digweed

Sasha Alex Sloan

Scowl

SG Lewis

Shenseea

Sleaford Mods

Snail Mail

Sofi Tukker

Soul Glo

Stick Figure

Sudan Archives

$uicideboy$

Sunset Rollercoaster

Tale of Us

¿Téo?

Testpilot

Tobe Nwigwe

TSHA

TV Girl

Two Friends

UMI

Uncle Waffles

Underworld

Vintage Culture

Wet Leg

Weyes Blood

WhoMadeWho

Whyte Fang

Willow

Yaeji

Yung Lean

Yungblud

Yves Tumor

070 Shake

1999.ODDS

2ManyDJs

Photo: Andrew Ruiz