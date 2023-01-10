BottleRock beat them to the punch by a day, but now Coachella's organizers have unveiled the lineup for 2023's dual-weekend fest in the desert — the first lineup in three years that is a wholly new bill and not a cobbled-together lineup of rescheduled acts from a COVID-canceled festival.
We already knew shortly after the 2022 iteration that Frank Ocean — who was originally booked as a headliner for the canceled 2020 Coachella — would be headlining this one. But now the rest of the lineup has been revealed ahead of the Friday presale date, though there's a "loyalty presale" that starts tomorrow (1/11) for purchasers of 2022 passes — and likely because of people who previously purchased passes for one of the last two canceled Coachellas and rolled them over, the organizers say that already "very limited Weekend 1 passes remain."
Bad Bunny will headline Friday, Blackpink headlines Saturday, and Ocean will headline on Sunday of the two weekends, which are April 14-16 and 21-23. Other notable acts include Björk — who headlined Coachella in 2002 and 2007 — Christine and the Queens, Rosalía, Gorillaz, Charli XCX, the Breeders, Chromeo, Underworld, Noname, Soul Glo, Yaeji, Willow, Saba, Romy (of the xx), Muna, Metro Boomin, Idris Elba, and Kali Uchis.
Calvin Harris is listed as "returning to the desert" but it looks like they may not have gotten a commitment from him for specific dates.
And, 80s greats and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Blondie will be playing in the Friday lineup as well.
Below is the full roster as well as the poster, and remember to use the same email you used in previous purchases if you're trying for the loyalty presale on Wednesday.
Full alphabetical roster:
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
Adam Beyer
AG Club
Airrica
Alex G
Ali Sethi
Angèle
Ashnikko
Bad Bunny
Bakar
Becky G
Benee
Big Wild
Björk
Blackpink
The Blaze
Blondie
Boris Brejcha
Boygenius
Bratty
The Breeders
Burna Boy
Calvin Harris
Camelphat
Cannons
Cassian
Charli XCX
The Chemical Brothers
Chloé Caillet
Chris Stussy
Christine and the Queens
Chromeo
Colyn
The Comet Is Coming
Conexión Divina
DannyLux
Dennis Cruz + Pawsa
Despacio
Destroy Boys
Diljit Dosanjh
Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington
DJ Tennis + Carlita
Doechii
Dombresky
Domi & JD Beck
Dominic Fike
Donavan’s Yard
DPR Live + DPR Ian
Drama
EarthGang
El Michels Affair
Eladio Carrión
Elderbrook
Elyanna
Eric Prydz Presents HOLO
Ethel Cain
Fisher + Chris Lake
FKJ
Flo Milli
Fousheé
Francis Mercier
Frank Ocean
Gabriels
The Garden
Glorilla
Gordo
Gorillaz
Hiatus Kaiyote
Horsegirl
Hot Since 82
IDK
Idris Elba
Jackson Wang
Jai Paul
Jai Wolf
Jamie Jones
Jan Blomqvist
Joy Crookes
Juliet Mendoza
Jupiter & Okwess
Kali Uchis
Kaytranada
Keinemusik
Kenny Beats
The Kid Laroi
Knocked Loose
Kyle Watson
Labrinth
Latto
Lava La Rue
Lewis OfMan
The Linda Lindas
Los Bitchos
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
LP Giobbi
Maceo Plex
Magdalena Bay
Malaa
Marc Rebillet
Mareux
Mathame
Metro Boomin
Minus the Light
MK
Mochakk
Momma
Monolink
Muna
Mura Masa
The Murder Capital
Nia Archives
Noname
Nora En Pure
Oliver Koletzki
Overmono
Paris Texas
Pi’erre Bourne
Porter Robinson
Pusha T
Rae Sremmurd
Rebelution
Remi Wolf
Romy
Rosalía
Saba
Sasha & John Digweed
Sasha Alex Sloan
Scowl
SG Lewis
Shenseea
Sleaford Mods
Snail Mail
Sofi Tukker
Soul Glo
Stick Figure
Sudan Archives
$uicideboy$
Sunset Rollercoaster
Tale of Us
¿Téo?
Testpilot
Tobe Nwigwe
TSHA
TV Girl
Two Friends
UMI
Uncle Waffles
Underworld
Vintage Culture
Wet Leg
Weyes Blood
WhoMadeWho
Whyte Fang
Willow
Yaeji
Yung Lean
Yungblud
Yves Tumor
070 Shake
1999.ODDS
2ManyDJs
Photo: Andrew Ruiz