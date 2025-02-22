In 2023, teen-led group Protect Monterey Bay successfully lobbied the Monterey City Council to impose new restrictions on cruise ship passenger landings in an effort to curb wastewater dumping, air pollution, and harm to marine life.

While ships can still anchor offshore, cruise companies refused to hire staff at the dock, halting cruise tourism.

Local merchants opposed the city council's decision, citing the economic loss of passengers who spend an average of $125 per visit, which Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar characterized as a "drop in the bucket" compared to the amount of revenue the city receives from non-cruise based tourism.

Prior to COVID, an average of 7–12 ships per year docked in Monterey Bay, and 21 ships were booked in 2023 before to the new changes.

Media outlets have since taken to criticizing the teens for the loss in revenue while glossing over the cruise industry’s decision not to comply with the city's new regulations — not to mention their history of environmental violations.

Protect Monterey Bay argues that no amount of money justifies the risks. Aliya Denton, a student leader for the group, said in the group's appeal to the city council:

We have thousands upon thousands of tourists who visit and look at our beautiful bay. It takes their breath away, and they call it priceless. Well, according to the cruise industry, it isn’t priceless. It has a price: $125 average per passenger. My friends, no amount is worth sacrificing our integrity.

Monterey's policy mirrors restrictions in places like Amsterdam, Venice and Key West, where communities have resisted overtourism.

Image: Joe Ross/Flickr