Several LGBTQ nonprofits, including the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over three executive orders demanding that the nonprofits end initiatives supporting transgender people, HIV funding, and equity and inclusion programs in order to continue receiving crucial government funding. According to KQED, the groups were also ordered to delete any mention of transgender and non-binary people from their websites.

The lawsuit, which was filed by civil rights groups The Legal Defense Fund and Lambda Legal, says the orders violate the nonprofits' "First, Fifth and 14th amendments by restricting freedom of expression, due process, and equal protection," as summarized by KQED's Cami Dominguez.

As Lambda Legal's website notes, the orders essentially erase transgender and nonbinary people from public life and severely impact nonprofits’ abilities to provide life-saving support to their communities, such as HIV treatment and prevention, sexual and reproductive health screenings and services, youth programs, homelessness prevention, mental health, and employment.

Jose Abrigo, senior attorney at Lambda Legal, told ABC News that this case is especially important because "it prevents the government from forcing their viewpoint on essentially private nonprofits who are serving the community for good."

Dr. Tyler TerMeer, CEO of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, told KQED:

If we remain grounded in our values and remind ourselves that those values are not for sale, the mission of the org is not up for negotiation. We can’t be silenced, and our community can’t be erased just to satisfy the hateful political agenda ahead of us.

Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist