- A 31-year-old Oakland man has been convicted of illegally selling firearms. A federal jury found Robert Davis guilty of purchasing guns at gun shows in Texas and reselling them in California. [East Bay Times]
- Two people say they were attacked by a man with a baseball bat at Leavenworth and O'Farrell streets in SF's Tenderloin Thursday evening. The SFPD responded to the scene where a 24-year-old female and 23-year-old male say they were struck with a bat, and one of them had their wheelchair stolen. [Chronicle]
- Two Dublin High School students were taken to the hospital Thursday after a fight broke out that was watched by 50 to 100 other students. [East Bay Times]
- 49-year-old Rebecca Marodi, a captain with Cal-Fire's Riverside unit, was fatally stabbed Monday night in a domestic dispute, and the suspect is her wife of two years, 53-year-old Yolanda Olejniczak. [KTVU]
- Business owners on Presidio property, as well as park-goers, express some anxiety about the future of the Presidio after Trump's Wednesday executive order concerning the Presidio Trust. [KPIX]
- A new study has found that the antiviral drug Paxlovid did not significantly decrease COVID-related hospitalizations in older adults who were vaccinated; a previous study of its effectiveness had looked only at unvaccinated adults. [Chronicle]
- UC Law Professor Rory Little calls Trump's order "partisan" and "petty," likely mostly just a dig at Nancy Pelosi that will not result in the closing of the Presidio. [KPIX]
Photo: Anthony Sebbo