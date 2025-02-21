The Michelin-honored chef from Aphotic is heading to Jackson Square, Izzy's Steaks & Chops is back open with a brand new interior in the Marina, and Limon is opening a new fast-casual spot in their South Van Ness location, all in This Week in Food.

Maybe the biggest restaurant news item of the week is that Michelin-honored Aphotic chef Peter Hemsley already has a new spot that he's working on, which is in the former Kells Irish Restaurant and Bar space at 530 Jackson Street. The SF Business Times caught the liquor license activity on the space, and we can't yet confirm what Hemsley is up to, and he has not made any announcement yet. It could be a revival of Aphotic in a better location — Hemsley was candid about the drawbacks of his Moscone-neighborhood digs when he announced Aphotic's closure late last year — or something else. Kells, which turned 25 last year, appears to have quietly closed in the fall — there was no answer on the restaurant's phone line, but the Yelp page still lists it as open.

Izzy's Steaks & Chops (3345 Steiner Street) has reopened in the Marina, following a major renovation and a revamp of the menu by high-end chef Daniel Lucero (Bouchon Bistro, Joël Robuchon). Originally opened in 1987 by restaurateur Sam DuVall, the revamp was overseen by DuVall's daughter, Samantha DuVall Bechtel, with the design by New York firm Gachot Studios. It's still a two-story space with old-school steakhouse charm, and the menu focuses on steakhouse standards including prime rib, bone-in ribeye, and sides like potatoes au gratin. In a nod to the restaurant's past and an original menu favorite, you can also get a 90s-esque blackened Cajun-style steak.

And we learned earlier this week that celebrity chef Tyler Florence has permanently closed his two Union Square Park cafe spaces, both called Miller & Lux Provisions. Florence has not commented on the closures, but one of the cafe spaces focused on rotisserie meats was only open for a few months before closing last March for renovations. Pacific Heights' b. patisserie has just popped up in the other space on the Powell Street side of the park, and the Rec & Parks Department says it wants to make that pop-up permanent.

We mentioned yesterday that Schlok's Bagels & Lox is expanding with a second location downtown. The popular window-service operation at Fell and Divis will get a second location this summer at 315 California Street.

In other bagel news, Bageletto just opened this week at 76 14th Street — in between Rintaro and Pink Onion, near Folsom. As the Chronicle tells us, owner and Brooklyn native Rich D’Aloia and his cousin, chef Frank Bumbalo, have perfected a recipe for a plump, West Coast bagel with New York roots, and they'll be turning out fresh ones throughout the day, baking three to five batches throughout the day. "At a lot of these local places you can’t get a fresh bagel at 1:30 or 2 anymore," D'Aloia complains, so Bageletto is setting out to solve for that. Also, they have a menu of bagel sandwiches and regular sandwiches on rolls, including a classic chopped cheese, and a prime rib dip with 22-hour veal bone broth.

Elsewhere in the Mission, the former Limon location at South Van Ness and 21st Street is being reborn as Brasa Bros. As Mission Local reports, the owners are the same as Limon, the Castillo brothers, and Brasa Bros will still features Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken, but in a fast-casual setting. It is aiming for a late March or April opening, with Limon's staff still employed there. And, apparently, Limon's other six locations, including the nearby Valencia Street location, are not going to be converting into Brasa Bros.

Over in Oakland, Tablehopper reports on the return of Souley Vegan to the Jack London Square area. Chef Tamearra Dyson, the only vegan chef ever to beat Bobby Flay on Beat Bobby Flay, is reopening the business shortly in the former home of The Port at Broadway and 2nd Street, two years after shuttering the former brick-and-mortar location in Jack London Square. Dyson says she plans to be open Thursday to Saturday for dinner service, with Sunday nights potentially as well, and with an R&B brunch on the weekends. Other nights of the week, the space will operate as an event venue. Also, it has a full bar. Dyson is aiming for an early April opening.

And we don't have a new restaurant review from the Chronicle's MacKenzie Chung Fegan this week, but in her weekly newsletter she did shout out one tucked-away restaurant in Woodside that's been there forever, The Mountain House. It has been there as a roadside tavern for about 120 years according to its website, and it must be a favorite of Neil Young's, because he filmed his "Harvest Moon" music video there back in 1992. Speaking of the 90s, Chung Fegan is fan of their flourless chocolate cake, which comes as a part of an $88 three-course menu.

Top image: A photo of Izzy's filet au poivre, by Blake Wilson