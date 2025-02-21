The SF Police Officers Association’s event celebrating 50 years of women on the force is the day after the vote to oust San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus from office, and the SF officers’ union sent Corpus a pointed letter saying she is not welcome.

We now stand 11 days from the San Mateo County special election to remove the county’s sheriff Christina Corpus from office. Corpus stands accused of hiring her romantic partner to a law enforcement job while he was allegedly still moonlighting as a real estate agent, plus allowing him improper access to rifles, and Corpus is also alleged to have used racist and homophobic slurs in the workplace.

In response, Corpus has sued San Mateo County for $10 million, saying that the county supervisors are harassing her.

So the election to remove Corpus is on March 4. On March 5, Corpus has RSVP’d to an event being thrown by the SF Police Officers Association, effectively the SF Police union, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first women being sworn onto the SFPD force.



KTVU reports that the SF Police Officers Association president Tracy McCray sent a blistering letter to Corpus demanding she not show up. "Do the right thing for once, respect the contributions of these women, stay home on March 5, and work on your resume," the letter said, per KTVU.

The Chronicle has some additional quotes from the letter. “These women honored the badge, honored the profession, and served as role models for young girls who wanted to go into law enforcement to serve their communities,” the letter continued. “Your presence is an affront to their legacy.”

It’s not hard to connect the dots that the SF police union is sticking up for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Deputies union, as Corpus had that union’s president arrested in November, alleging he was engaging in timecard fraud. A judge threw out those charges, and the deputy in question Carlos Tapia alleges the arrest was just because he blew the whistle on some of Corpus’s more ethically questionable moves.

"We are a union that is sickened by your lust for power so strong that you would use that power to arrest the president of the union who represents your deputies," McCray’s letter reportedly added.

Corpus has not yet commented on the letter, nor on whether she would still try to attend the event. But her fate may already be sealed by the time that March 5 event rolls around.

Related: More San Mateo County Sheriff Drama; Deputies Accused of Sleeping on the Job, Allowing a Rape Behind Their Back [SFist]

Image: Christina Corpus for San Mateo County Sheriff via Facebook

