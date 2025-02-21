Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram does not support a proposed ordinance that bans all collaboration with ICE, and his department has worked with ICE in recent years. Protesters want him to change course.

There may be a battle afoot between Sonoma County supervisors and the sheriff, as Sheriff Eddie Engram appears to be standing his ground about a non-collaboration-with-ICE ordinance which has not yet been passed. As KPIX reports, protesters outside an event the sheriff was attending on Thursday say that he has spoken out publicly against the proposed ordinance, and that he says he won't comply with it even if it is passed.

Engram's department, as many law enforcement agencies do, informs Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) whenever an individual is released from jail who was accused or convicted of a serious, violent offense. As required by state law — California’s 2016 Truth Act — agencies must be transparent with the public about these disclosures.

In 2023, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department said it had 14,951 bookings into the Sonoma County jail, and ICE made requests for information in 492 of these cases. The sheriff's department complied with 72 of these, where the accused suspect had allegedly committed a violent offense. Data for 2024 doesn't appear to have been made public yet.

Tensions over this issue in Sonoma County date back well before the election of Donald Trump. In 2023, activists were raising alarm bells over 2022 data about ICE information requests, showing that compliance with ICE requests had risen 64 percent over the previous year.

Engram's office gave a terse statement to KPIX in response to Thursday's protest, saying that the sheriff's departments complies with all state laws and is committed to transparency, under state law.

One of the protest organizers, Santa Rosa immigrant advocate Renee Saucedo, tells KPIX that advocates want more of a commitment from the sheriff, particularly in the face of Trump's threats about mass deportations.

"You need to support the non-collaboration with ICE policy," Saucedo said, addressing Engram via KPIX's cameras. "If you don't our community will not report crimes, we won't serve as witnesses and we won't trust the county at any level from services or for benefits."

Engram has previously said that he is only trying to balance his approach to satisfy all members of the community.

"As many times as I hear we should not work with ICE, I hear we should be working with ICE more," Engram said at county board of supervisors forum last year, per the Press Democrat. "That’s not something that I’m necessarily interested in, but I do hear those things. It’s a difficult balance to work with when trying to keep the community safe."

Top image: Photo by Bryan Cox/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images