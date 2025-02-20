Once again there is opposition to a large development on San Francisco's sleepy west side, and while the latest proposal isn't massively out of scale like the last one, it is still much bigger than anything the Outer Sunset has ever seen.

We told you about this proposed 446-unit, 22-story condo project back in December, and permit applications for it have now been filed. As KPIX reports, one neighborhood group is pushing back hard on the project, which residents fear will lead to more large-scale development in what has been mostly a suburban-esque neighborhood of single-family homes since it was built up a century ago.

If you talk to density advocates and YIMBYs, San Francisco's Sunset and Richmond neighborhoods are prime examples of where the city has remained under-developed and where more density should be added, especially along its biggest corrridors. Recent zoning changes have encouraged this, and the newest proposal from SBC Architects, which is partnering with San Francisco Housing Development Corporation, calls for a significant development on the site of the Sloat Garden Center. It would consist of two buildings joined at the base, with 207 units of 100% affordable senior housing, and the rest market-rate condos.

The proposed unit mix for the condos: 94 studios, 173 one-bedroom units, 120 two-bedroom units, and 59 three-bedroom units.

"There's a lot of people that want to live in the west side of the city, but can't necessarily afford a single-family home," says project architect Strachan Forgan, a principal at SBC, speaking to KPIX. "So this can provide a new price point so we can increase density in the neighborhood but also provide new residents that can help support businesses."

Renee Lazear, whose family has lived in the Outer Parkside neighborhood for almost 100 years, tells KPIX that she knows plenty of residents who don't want a development like this — and certainly nothing like the way-out-of-scale, 50-story tower that was proposed by a different developer last year.

"It's a very lowkey vibe, family-oriented community that we have a lot of long-term multigenerational people who still live in the neighborhood, like myself," Lazear tells the station. "And people now finding out that this is where they want to be, they want to have a single-family home. [The] newer younger generation are moving in."

Lazear co-founded Save Our Neighborhoods, or SON, and the group has gathered 4,000 signatures opposing this project. The group was very nervous about the upzoning of the 2700 Sloat property even before the 50-story proposal came in, and even though that proposal did not seem like a real or feasible one — more of a stunt to troll the SF bureaucracy — SON took it fairly seriously.

The coming fight echoes one that went on for years over a 90-unit affordable project on Irving Street at 28th Avenue. Those protests have often taken on a racist angle, with NIMBY residents suggesting the city wants to push out Asian residents in favor of "gangs," and they used the slogan "No Slums in the Sunset" on their flyers.

In the case of this development, the affordable component is being sold as senior housing.

Previously: Still Very Tall Building Proposed for Sloat Boulevard Site