Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, just received a donated kidney from his daughter Jacqueline. The procedure reportedly occurred on Friday, and he is now recovering. [NBC Bay Area]

The procedure reportedly occurred on Friday, and he is now recovering. [NBC Bay Area] The Chronicle has a list running down the dozen or so likeliest wealthy people who could be donating money to fund Mayor Daniel Lurie's ambitious plans for the city. These include his mother, Mimi Haas, the Dolby family, and the Schwab family, who all donated to his Tipping Point foundation and/or his mayoral campaign.

These include his mother, Mimi Haas, the Dolby family, and the Schwab family, who all donated to his Tipping Point foundation and/or his mayoral campaign. Developer Michael Shvo has reportedly doubled the base rents at the Transamerica Pyramid since purchasing it, and is seeking $300 per square foot for the tower's top floors, which is a rate only seen in top-tier buildings in New York. Shvo says that with current leases being signed the building will soon be only 20% vacant. [SF Business Times]

Shvo says that with current leases being signed the building will soon be only 20% vacant. [SF Business Times] Court clerks n Alameda County, seeking higher pay, are on strike today. [KTVU]

A person was found dead in Oakland's Mosswood Park on Tuesday, and police are saying no foul play is suspected. [KTVU]

The owner of Looking Glass Photo in Berkeley, a small camera shop which was the victim of a car-ramming smash-and-grab burglary on Sunday, says the store is "unrecognizable" after the break-in, but she is encouraged by support from the community. [KPIX]

Auto Camp, which runs a "glamping" site in Guerneville, is looking to create another one near Milliken Creek in Napa, but nearby residents are pushing back, complaining of possible noise pollution and environmental impacts. [KPIX]

Top image: Photo: Paul Pelosi, husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives at a rally of House Democrats on the East Steps of the U.S. Capitol on October 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Democrats were critical of their Republican counterparts after they were unable to elect a Speaker of the House, 10 days after ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from the post. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)