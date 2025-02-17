SF’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has submitted their autopsy report, and it says the November 26 death of OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji was from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though this may not satisfy his family who have been convinced otherwise.

When 26-year-old engineer Suchir Balaji was found dead in his Lower Haight apartment in November, the death was initially ruled a suicide. But there was some skepticism about this conclusion, as just about a month before, Balaji had been one of the primary whistleblowers in a New York Times exposé alleging that OpenAI has illegally used copyrighted works to train its tool ChatGPT. And the primary skeptics of the suicide explanation are Balaji’s Bay Area parents, who have steadfastly maintained that Balaji did not take his own life, that he was happy prior to his death, and they suspect foul play.

But now the Examiner reports that SF’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has announced they’ve submitted their autopsy report, and that office continues to insist that Balaji died by suicide. That announcement came in the form of a letter to Balaji’s parents, according to the family’s attorneys.

“The SFPD and OCME have thoroughly reviewed this matter,” SFPD Chief Bill Scott and Medical Examiner’s Office executive director David Serrano Sewell both wrote in the letter. “The OCME found no evidence or information to establish a cause and manner of death for Mr. Balaji other than a suicide by self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head."

“SFPD conducted an independent investigation and based on the information SFPD reviewed, there is insufficient evidence to find Mr. Balaji's death was the result of a homicide,” the letter adds.

The letter seems to have been sent in response to a lawsuit from Balaji’s family demanding more records of the investigation, though it doesn't seem likely the family will withdraw that lawsuit.

According to the autopsy, Balaji had both alcohol and amphetamine in his system at the time that he died, and police investigations found that he had been conducting internet searches on brain anatomy topics. The investigations also found Balaji had gunshot residue on both of his hands, and his DNA was found on the gun that was discovered beneath his leg. Police say they’ve also determined that that was the gun that Balaji used, which he did own legally.

Moreover, police insist that no one had come or gone from Balaji’s apartment, and his door was locked with a deadbolt. Electronic key records and video surveillance show no sign that anyone else had come into the apartment, SFPD says.

Balaji’s parents have not responded to the letter, and the Bay Area News Group says the family is “analyzing the report’s findings.” The family has had a second autopsy performed, which they say indicates the case was a murder, though they have not yet made those autopsy results public. Still, the case has generated significant interest and skepticism about the claims of suicide, with skeptics all across the political spectrum, from Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk, to Silicon Valley Congressman Ro Khanna and SF’s District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder.

If you or someone you know is struggling with feelings of depression or suicidal thoughts, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers free, round-the-clock support, information and resources for help. Call or text the lifeline at 988, or see the 988lifeline.org website, where chat is available.

