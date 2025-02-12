- A 36-year-old man who allegedly struck and killed a 26-year-old woman with his car in Hayward on Monday has been placed on a mental health hold. Police are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. [Bay Area News Group]
- Expect the rain from this latest atmospheric river storm to move in between 4 pm and 7 pm, with the heaviest bursts to come after midnight. [Chronicle]
- Conservationists are rallying against a warehouse development plan on San Bruno Mountain, near SFO, which would impact a significant piece of wildlife habitat. [Bay Area News Group]
- Five years after the CZU Complex fire, the redwood trees in Big Basin State Park are showing their resilience. [KPIX]
- Let fascism reign: Trump barred an Associated Press reporter from an event in the Oval Office because the AP has not altered its style guide to use "Gulf of America" instead of "Gulf of Mexico." [Associated Press]
- Speaking of that Oval Office event, Elon Musk's baby mama Grimes complained on X that her four-year-old son was being used as a prop by Musk at the event, appearing in front of cameras next to Trump as Musk defended his DOGE plans. [Bay Area News Group]
- Inflation worsened last month, with the prices of gasoline and groceries going up. [Associated Press]
Photo by Charlie Lederer