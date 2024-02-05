Convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes, who is nine months into an 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup Theranos, celebrated her 40th birthday over the weekend at the Texas women's prison where she resides.

The UK Daily Mail got their hands on some paparazzo photos of Holmes having a birthday visit in the prison yard on Saturday at FPC Bryan, the federal women's correctional "camp" in Bryan, Texas. Holmes's 40th birthday was Saturday, February 3.

Holmes's parents were at the celebration along with her romantic partner of five years and babydaddy Billy Evans. (The two were reportedly joined in some kind of ceremony in 2020, but there has never been any confirmation that they are legally married.) There also appeared to be two friends there as well.

BioTech pioneer Elizabeth Holmes Theranos just turned 40. Glad to see she is happy and thriving in prison. I think we should send more tech founders to jail, it clearly benefits them enormously. pic.twitter.com/V5D28wJxWk — Dr. Ben Braddock (@GraduatedBen) February 5, 2024

Holmes was wearing her prison-issue khaki top as she romped with her toddler son. The couple also has an infant daughter who was born just a year ago — at a time when Holmes had already been convicted but was in the process of appealing her conviction and sentence.

Holmes entered FPC Bryan on May 30 of last year, a few months after another celebrity inmate, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jenn Shah, began serving a sentence there for wire fraud.

The Daily Mail reports that Shah, 50, has been offering "maternal advice" to Holmes, and that Holmes has joined an exercise class that Shah leads at the prison.

Evans has reportedly visited the prison with the kids at least a couple of times, and one visit last August was well documented. He continues to live in San Diego near his hotelier family.

In a strange and fairly kind profile of Holmes in the New York Times last spring, "Liz" Holmes revealed that she had named her new daughter Invicta, which is Latin for "invincible." She and Evans were portrayed as a down-to-earth, even charming couple, residing by the beach in San Diego in the final weeks of Holmes's freedom.

Holmes also revealed that she hoped to continue developing healthcare inventions while in prison, and hoped to eventually be able to start another company.

While Holmes was technically sentenced to 135 months or 11.25 years, it was reported shortly after she began her sentence that she will be eligible for early release after about nine and a half years — but federal guidelines say that Holmes will almost certainly have to serve all nine and a half of those years.

Previously: Elizabeth Holmes May Report to Prison Right After Memorial Day; Judge Orders $450M In Restitution

Top image: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes (C) arrives at federal court with her mother Noel Holmes (L) and father Christian Holmes on September 01, 2022 in San Jose, California. Elizabeth Holmes appeared in federal court related to an attempt to overturn her fraud conviction. She is facing jail time after being convicted of four counts of fraud for allegedly engaging in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors in her company Theranos, which offered blood testing lab services. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)