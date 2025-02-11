- The forecast has shifted a bit and the first rain of the week is now coming in late Tuesday night. It is set to rain overnight, stop Wednesday morning for a number of hours, and then the real storm will kick in Wednesday night into Thursday. [Chronicle]
- An unruly passenger on a United flight from SFO to Chicago caused the plane to divert Monday morning and land temporarily in Denver. The passenger reportedly became aggressive with a flight attendant and was yelling "Where are the fucking Mormons?!" or something "nonsensical," according to another passenger on Reddit. [Chronicle]
- For the first time since 2020, flu deaths in California have surpassed COVID deaths this winter. [Bay Area News Group]
- Events like Black History Month and Pride Month are no longer being displayed in Google Calendar, and the company says it made this change in mid-2024 because displaying such "cultural moments" across calendars in hundreds of countries had become "unsustainable." [The Verge]
- Following the controversial closure of the Fillmore Safeway in SF, Safeway just announced it is closing another Bay Area store, in Pinole. [KTVU]
- The Save the Redwoods League has made a deal to purchase 1,517 acres of redwood forest south of Guerneville, abutting Monte Rio Redwoods Regional Park, from a timber company for $24 million. [Chronicle]
- Comedian John Oliver interrupted Jon Stewart's monologue on The Daily Show Monday night, saying he wanted to be "the first to welcome America to its monarchy era." [New York Times]
- Trump is continuing his rampage and taking over The Kennedy Center, installing a longtime confidant as its interim executive director and declaring himself board chair, screaming on Truth Social about future arts programming, "NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA — ONLY THE BEST." [CNN]
Photo: Bruno Wolff