Get your steps in outdoors today and tomorrow, because come Wednesday, it's going to be wet again.

Winter is not done with us yet, and another Pineapple Express/atmospheric river storm event is taking shape for later in the week. Though the National Weather Service suggests SF may even see the first rains fall Tuesday afternoon.

You may wake up to cool and dry conditions on Wednesday, but by later in the day Wednesday, steady rain is expected to begin across the Bay Area, gradually strengthening with the real storm action arriving Thursday morning.

Enjoy the dry weekend! Another atmospheric river is on deck next week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/cygks9CgU5 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 8, 2025



As the Chronicle's meteorology team says, "This storm will intensify to pressure levels that make it among the strongest storm system types typically seen in the eastern Pacific this time of year." But, unlike last week's storms, this one will take aim primarily at the Central and Southern California coasts, with SF and the North Bay likely being spared the brunt of it.

We'll still see a couple inches of rain by Friday, but higher totals are forecast for the inland East Bay and South Bay, especially the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Central California and areas around Santa Barbara could see 4 to 8 inches of rain, the Chronicle predicts, which could spell disaster in the form of mudslides especially around the Southern California burn scars.

Mudslides and landslides are also potentially in the forecast for the Bay Area, particularly in the already rain-saturated areas of the North Bay.

By Friday, the rain will taper off but we still may see a few showers in the city. Accuweather shows a high of 58 degrees on Friday, with partial sun and breezy conditions.

Meanwhile, up in Tahoe, some areas could get two feet of fresh powder later this week, which is welcome news for skiers who have seen rain and dwindling snowpack in recent weeks in the Sierra.