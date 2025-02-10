Local:
- In another questionable example of the use of emergency push notifications, an emergency alert went out Monday to some cellphone users in SF about an endangered adult. The Silver alert was sent out by the CHP with some people receiving a faulty link that led to a 404 error page; the man the alert was concerning has been found safe. [KRON4]
- In yet another capricious stab at cutting federal funding by fiat, the Trump administration ordered the National Institutes of Health to limit all indirect funding to universities to 15%. These funds help universities like UC Berkeley maintain labs and buy equipment, and universities say in a lawsuit that such cuts would be "catastrophic." [Berkeleyside]
- Eyewitnesses say a "naked man who doesn’t live there" started an early morning fire today at 20th and Valencia, which injured one and displaced two, and the naked suspect was detained. [KRON4]
- Many are questioning why the SFPD was engaging in a high-speed chase across the city on Sunday concerning a stolen vehicle out of a different county, leading to a crash that injured seven people in the Mission, when voters passed Prop E last March, banning such chases. [Chronicle]
- New video shows the moment of the crash. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- Trump is doubling down on the idea that Gaza should be redeveloped, and saying that the Palestinians won't be able to return there. The Trump circus now has to deal with the King of Jordan arriving in Washington, and he absolutely does not want all Gazans resettled in his country. Also, how do the Muslims in Michigan who voted for Trump feel about him now? [New York Times]
- The National Treasury Employees Union has filed a lawsuit over the administration's apparent intent to shut down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, spearheaded by Senator Elizabeth Warren in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, and lay off its employees. The Supreme Court already shut down a federal lawsuit that questioned whether the CFPB's establishment was constitutional. [CBS News]
- After New York Mayor Eric Adams did months of kissing up to Trump, Trump's Justice Department is dropping the case against him. [CNN]
Photo via the Citizen app