The street closures for the All Star Game this weekend won't just be around the Chase Center. A bunch of NBA-related events are happening at the Moscone Center as well, and like at a big convention, the streets will be closed there as well.

As fans and players begin descending on SF later this week for the All Star Game, you can expect some traffic congestion downtown. And the sidewalks themselves are going to get quite full on Saturday, between NBA-related stuff happening in Union Square, and, simultaneously, the Chinese New Year Festival & Parade happening that evening too.

Some of the All Star Game tandem events begin Friday, on Valentine's Day, at the Moscone Center. Here are the street closures there, and they last from 6 am Friday to 9 pm on Sunday:

Howard Street between Third (3rd) and Fourth (4th) streets

Third Street between Howard and Folsom streets in the westernmost lane only

Fourth Street between Howard and Folsom streets in the easternmost lane only

Folsom Street between 3rd and 4th streets in the northernmost travel lane and parking lane only

From 6 am Friday to noon on Sunday, commuters will not be able to access Minna Street between New Montgomery and 3rd streets.

The closures around Chase Center begin now and will last until Monday night. They are as follows:

16th Street between 3rd and Terry A. Francois Boulevard

Warriors Way between 3rd and Bridgeview Way

Terry A. Francois Boulevard between 16th and Mission Bay Boulevard South in the southbound traffic lanes only; starting Friday, Terry A. Francois Boulevard will be closed between 16th and Warriors Way

Also starting Friday, closures include:

3rd Street between 16th and Warriors Way in the northbound traffic lanes only

Illinois Street between 16th and Mariposa

And, for the All Star Game Concert Series happening on Pier 48, the closures begin on Thursday at 6 am and go until Monday at 2 am, and they are as follows:

Mission Rock between 3rd and Terry A. Francois Boulevard

Toni Stone Crossing between 3rd and Terry A. Francois Boulevard

Terry A. Francois Boulevard between Mission Rock and Toni Stone Crossing

Meanwhile, Muni will be running extra shuttle trains on the T line this week, and the following bus routes will have re-routes: 15-Bayview Hunters Point Express, 22-Fillmore, and 78X-16th Street Arena Express.