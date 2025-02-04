SFist is doing a contest, everyone. You can win two free tickets to the NBA All Star Concert Series, happening down the street from the Chase Center on Pier 48 February 14 to 16.

As we told you last month, the NBA All Star Game is bringing more than just basketball stars to San Francisco for the mid-February festivities. There are three days of all-ages concerts happening near the Chase Center, four blocks north on Pier 48, featuring headlining acts Zedd (Friday 2/14), Noah Kahan (Saturday 2/15), and The Chainsmokers (Sunday 2/16).

Flo Rida and 2 Chainz are also performing, as are DJs Ryan Lucero and Shabazz.

SFist readers can get 10% off tickets for the All Star Concert Series, or a specific night, using the promo code MUSIC25 at checkout.

And, we are giving away two free general admission tickets (an $800 value) for anyone who follows us on both Bluesky and Instagram. If you already follow us on Instagram, follow us on Bluesky — we will DM the winner on Bluesky. One lucky winner will be randomly selected from our Bluesky followers on Friday, February 7 at 12 pm PT.

Note: Concert tickets do not include admission to the Chase Center for the All Star Game or other festivities.

Good luck! And thanks for reading.