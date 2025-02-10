- A mother and child were struck by an alleged DUI driver on Friday outside of a market in Brisbane, leaving the mother critically injured. The woman was standing by her car with her 4-year-old daughter outside Midtown Market on Visitacion Avenue when a 71-year-old man struck them with his car; the child was only minorly injured. [KTVU]
- A 72-year-old man from San Francisco died in a single-vehicle crash on I-5 in Northern California Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 pm just south of Williams, in Colusa County. [KPIX]
- Two people were hospitalized Sunday night following a two-alarm structure fire in SF's Mission District, on the 1700 block of Mission Street. [KPIX]
- Students at a high school in Santa Clara are planning a walkout today to protest Trump's mass-deportation plans. [NBC Bay Area]
- Dozens of people gathered Sunday for a demonstration in San Jose to protest Trump's immigration raids. [NBC Bay Area]
- BART says that its Safe & Clean Plan, launched in the fall of 2023, has been working, and ridership is up from post-pandemic lows while crime reports are down overall. [East Bay Times]
- Was Taylor Swift booed at the Super Bowl because MAGA football fans are still mad that she endorsed Kamala Harris over Trump? Or because she's from Philadelphia and wasn't supporting the Eagles? [Bay Area News Group]
- Tom Robbins, author of trippy literary fiction like Even Cowgirls Get the Blues and Jitterbug Perfume, has died at age 92. [NPR]
Photo by Darwin Bell