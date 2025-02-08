Bay Area staple, Hog Island Oyster Co., is set to be featured during tomorrow’s Super Bowl, representing California in Google’s 50 States, 50 Stories commercial. The campaign highlights small businesses across the country and how they utilize AI to support sustainability and growth.

Founded over 40 years ago by marine biologist John Finger, Hog Island has grown from a modest oyster farm in Tomales Bay to managing 250 acres of intertidal land and harvesting over 5 million oysters and Manila clams annually. The company has built its reputation on high-quality, sustainably farmed shellfish, using methods like tipping bags and the “rack and bag” system, which harness natural tidal movements to enhance oyster growth while reducing manual labor.

While committed to traditional farming techniques, Hog Island has embraced AI as a tool to streamline operations. With Google Gemini, Hog Island now analyzes decades of data on inventory, weather patterns, and oyster growth cycles—tasks that were once time-consuming and labor-intensive.

Finger sees AI not as a replacement for hands-on expertise but as a way to enhance decision-making, ensuring Hog Island remains at the forefront of sustainable aquaculture while allowing his team to focus on what they do best: growing world-class oysters and connecting with their community.

Image: Oyster Bar Mix, Hog Island Oyster Co., Ferry Building Marketplace, San Francisco; Yuichi Sakuraba/Flickr