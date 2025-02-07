Recalled Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao made her first court appearance at a procedural hearing Thursday in federal court in Oakland, and the judge seemed to be throwing some shade in her direction.

Sheng Thao and her three alleged co-conspirators appeared before U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers for a hearing Thursday, in a federal courtroom in Oakland. Thao, boyfriend Andre Jones, and local waste management business operators David Duong and his son Andy were indicted in January on corruption and bribery charges.

In the opening moments of the hearing, as KTVU reports, Judge Gonzalez Rogers seemed a bit dismissive of Thao, who was recalled as mayor in November. Thao's attorney, Jeff Tsai, introduced her as the mayor of Oakland, and the judge quickly replied, "Former mayor. You said mayor. She's not."

The hearing focused on discovery, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Priederman telling the judge that the prosecution has turned over 140 gigabytes, or 250,000 files, search warrants, financial affidavits, and electronic devices to the defense so far, and they will need "several months" more to turn over additional laptops and devices that are still being searched.

Prosecutors revealed Thursday that they have no wire-tap evidence in this case, as KRON4 reports.

The government has said they have evidence of a bribery and campaign money laundering scheme between the parties, which included a promise of $300,000 in payments to Jones for a no-show job at the Duongs' company. This was in exchange for Thao guaranteeing that the city would purchase tiny homes from one of the Duongs' companies.

As we learned last month, Thao had allegedly sought a $3 million bribe from the Duongs, but this was allegedly negotiated down to $300,000, of which $95,000 was paid out to Jones for the no-show job. Because Jones and Thao lived together, the feds say they have evidence that the money was split evenly between them.

All four defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The scandal has some parallels to the federal case involving Mohammed Nuru, the former chief of the public works department in San Francisco, who was convicted three years ago of taking bribes. That case also involved a waste management company, and a contract to build tiny homes for the homelesss.

Thao, Jones, and the Duongs are due back in court April 24.

