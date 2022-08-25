Disgraced former SF Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday afternoon, with prosecutors saying, “Mr. Nuru can still be Mr. Clean on the outside” but “deeply corrupt on the inside.”

There are probably still many more shoes to drop in the FBI public corruption probe of former SF Public Works director Mohammed Nuru, which came to light two and a half years ago starting with steering city contracts to a bar owner he was friends with, then spread to Recology bribes, and also took down a laundry list of City Hall officials over Nuru’s doling out of city contracts in exchange for gifts and favors. Nuru took a plea deal in December and pled guilty to fraud weeks later, with federal prosecutors seeking a nine-year prison term and calling him a "quintessential grifter."

Celebrating the Grand Opening of Lefty’s Ballpark Buffet & Cafe at Fisherman Wharf. pic.twitter.com/WE7mm9Sz7x — Mohammed Nuru (@MrCleanSF) November 20, 2018

But the big Lefty O’Doul’s hand-carved enchilada was Nuru’s sentencing, scheduled for today in a U.S. District Court in San Francisco. And U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick sentenced Nuru to seven years in prison, according to KGO’s Dan Noyes.

Judge sentenced Mohammed Nuru to 7 years. — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) August 25, 2022

The sentence is a rejection of Nuru’s team’s request for a more lenient three-year sentence, plus the forfeiture of his ranch in Colusa County. Nuru got a longer sentence, and must still forfeit the ranch.

“Mr. Nuru can still be Mr. Clean on the outside, his nickname, and still be deeply corrupt on the inside.” — Prosecutor — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) August 25, 2022

Referencing Nuru’s longtime Twitter handle “Mr. Clean,” federal prosecutors told Judge Orrick, “Mr. Nuru can still be Mr. Clean on the outside, his nickname, and still be deeply corrupt on the inside.”

Hundreds of ⁦@sfpublicworks⁩ staff enjoyed the Giants game tonight and received a thank you from me, which hopefully lightened the loss to LA. pic.twitter.com/svYeleWLHJ — Mohammed Nuru (@MrCleanSF) May 1, 2019

This may feel like the end of the Mohammed Nuru scandal saga, but it probably is not the end of the larger public corruption fallout. (Will it nail Mayor Breed again? She was already hit with ethics fines over taking gifts from Nuru, took the gift of a Pride parade float from a Nuru co-conspirator, and of course, admitted a romantic involvement with Nuru, claiming it was “two decades ago.”)

But Breed is just one person in this scandal’s all-star cast. We still have former Public Utilities Commission chiefs, local real estate magnates, and former DBI inspectors facing indictments and possible time behind bars. And who knows what they’ll disclose in hopes of avoiding, say, seven years in prison and the loss of their fancy ranches.

