Local:
- Evacuation orders remain in place for low-lying areas around Guerneville and other Russian River towns, with the river at moderate flood stage since this morning. Water rescues took place this morning for some residents in areas where roads became impassable, and a flood warning is in effect until 6 am Thursday. [Press Democrat]
- Oakland business groups and the nonprofit Beautification Council are pissed off at Ayesha Curry for claiming "safety" as the reason she closed her store Sweet July. The statement adds to the narrative about Oakland being "lawless," and Curry's reason for closing could very well be financial. [Bay Area News Group]
- Police in Richmond fatally shot a domestic violence suspect Tuesday night, following a standoff. [KPIX]
- With more rain on the way this week, a number of Northern California reservoirs are now at capacity or nearly fully, including Englebright Reservoir, which is at 107% capacity, and Whiskeytown Reservoir reached 100% percent capacity this week. [KRON4]
- You may or may not know this, but the late KTVU anchor Dennis Richmond (RIP) was immortalized among other Bay Area icons on some wallpaper called Bay Area Toile, which you can see on the walls of Fiorella in the Richmond District. [KRON4]
National:
- Governor Gavin Newsom became the first Democrat to sit down with President Trump in the Oval Office today, in order to discuss getting more federal disaster aid for the LA wildfires. [ABC 7]
- Senator Mitch McConnell, 82, had another fall at the Capitol today, and was seen a wheelchair shortly therafter. [ABC 7]
- A second federal judge, Maryland-based U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman, has issued an injunction halting Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship. [KPIX]
Video:
- Oakland native Zendaya brought fiancé Tom Holland along to a family function in the East Bay recently, and in this video you can see him holding a baby, and hear him being referred to as "Spider-Man."
Top image: Johnson's Beach in Guerneville around 9 am Wednesday. Photo via Sonoma County Sheriff